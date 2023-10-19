First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,651. The stock has a market cap of $334.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

