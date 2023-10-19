First National Trust Co Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 206.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $626.06. 412,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.01. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $569.28 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

