First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after acquiring an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 445,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

