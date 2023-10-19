First National Trust Co Purchases 21,159 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 148.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.60.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,638. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $204.73 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.36. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

