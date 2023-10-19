First National Trust Co Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.85. 2,495,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

