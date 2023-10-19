Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Flex worth $31,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Flex by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Flex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,491. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.