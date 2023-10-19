Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $321,235.20 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $348,641.28.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 532,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.