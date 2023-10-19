Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $321,235.20 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $348,641.28.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 532,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

