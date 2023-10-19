Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $341,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE F traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,922,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,333,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

