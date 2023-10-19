Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,068 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,862,971. The company has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

