Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 415 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $33.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,816.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,261. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,091.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,848.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,760.02 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

