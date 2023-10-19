FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.75

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.75 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.29). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.31), with a volume of 85,050 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.14) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.77. The firm has a market cap of £273.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider Gavin Jones sold 68,882 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.44), for a total value of £81,280.76 ($99,280.27). Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About FRP Advisory Group

(Get Free Report)

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.