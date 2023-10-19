FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Position Reduced by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.44% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $36.75. 43,246 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

