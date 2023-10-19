FVCBankcorp (FVCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, October 20th.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. On average, analysts expect FVCBankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,157. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on FVCBankcorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $109,618.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $109,618.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $89,702.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,587.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,098 shares of company stock valued at $452,017 over the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 445.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

