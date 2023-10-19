G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $30.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00031583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002750 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

