Gala Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $345.69 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $345.69 million and approximately $32.92 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,055,916,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,082,921,091 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

