General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

