Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.98 billion-$23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.35 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.20-9.30 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.56.

NYSE:GPC traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.44. 239,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,234. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.28. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

