GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) versus Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Critical Analysis

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of GN Store Nord A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A Electromed 6.59% 8.82% 7.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Electromed has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Electromed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A $4.35 3.82 Electromed $48.07 million 1.83 $3.17 million $0.36 28.47

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. GN Store Nord A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electromed beats GN Store Nord A/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.