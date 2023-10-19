Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.28–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

NYSE GOL opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

