Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.04. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $782.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.