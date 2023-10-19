Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 304,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 468,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HROW

Harrow Health Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $493.01 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harrow Health news, Director Martin A. Makary acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $761,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Harrow Health news, Director Martin A. Makary acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $761,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,610.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,817 shares of company stock worth $642,639 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.