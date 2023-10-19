Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP remained flat at $21.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

