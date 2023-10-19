Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 6,362,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,474,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

