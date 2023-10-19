Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 31 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $421.63. The stock had a trading volume of 211,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,482. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $303.58 and a one year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

