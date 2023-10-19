Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,463 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.20. 35,073,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,960,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

