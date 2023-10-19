Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0460 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $43.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,529,379,562 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,531,516,660.288837 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04663165 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $49,790,341.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.