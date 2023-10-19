Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,673,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

