Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,490 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

