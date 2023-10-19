Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.53 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $165.33 million and approximately $5,880.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00015726 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,770.76 or 0.99985212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.49750126 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,474.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

