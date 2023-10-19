Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$2.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.3 %

HPE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,228,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

