Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-$2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,228,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,899. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

