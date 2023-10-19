Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after purchasing an additional 144,765 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 20.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 276,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.