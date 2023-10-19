HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 818,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

HNI opened at $35.30 on Thursday. HNI has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $563.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

