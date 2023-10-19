Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.70. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 247,630 shares trading hands.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

