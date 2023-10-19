Hooked Protocol Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and $3.22 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.71759868 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,232,208.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

