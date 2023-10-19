Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $125.54

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.54 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.38). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.44), with a volume of 48,697 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSW

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £146.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,688.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.76.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

