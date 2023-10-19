Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 49,900 Shares

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,404,178.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,287,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,383,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Monday, October 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 22,046 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,071.70.

On Friday, October 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $3,284,905.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 20,262 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.04 per share, with a total value of $1,419,150.48.

On Monday, October 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.61 per share, with a total value of $3,327,585.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.08 per share, with a total value of $2,846,096.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.26 per share, with a total value of $2,894,712.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $2,993,592.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 38,800 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,885,556.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,416 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.82 per share, with a total value of $1,950,029.12.

On Monday, September 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 38,616 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $2,856,425.52.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 183,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HHH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.