Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.56. 1,695,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.