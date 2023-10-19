Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.12. 1,907,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $300.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

