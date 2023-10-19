Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,930 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 851,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

