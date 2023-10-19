ICON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.26 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $167.92 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 969,372,489 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 969,368,361.1061047 with 969,368,348.3779948 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17135959 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $2,916,676.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
