IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.69

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 14151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

IHI Trading Down 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.26.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts expect that IHI Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

