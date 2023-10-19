Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $5.03. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 50,999 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec downgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 6.5 %

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

