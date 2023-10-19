IndiGG (INDI) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $16,920.68 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

