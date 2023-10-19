Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.35

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and traded as high as $14.38. Inpex shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 67,400 shares changing hands.

Inpex Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

