Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 9,030 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 366,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,371. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 208,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.