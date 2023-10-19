Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $21,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,442.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $20,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $21,082.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $24,787.50.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $30,157.50.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. 797,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

