Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $196,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $495.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $6,111,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IRadimed by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

