Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.81. 17,860,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,614,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.59 and its 200 day moving average is $278.04. The firm has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

