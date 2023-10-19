Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,153. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $463,820.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

MU stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,107,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.